Fischer, Curle, top field at ski race Thursday

Nick Fischer, a junior at Bishop Manogue, won the boys ski race Thursday at Mt. Rose with a time of 22.81 seconds.

Trent Funke, also from Manogue, was second in 23.52 and Tommy Corcoran from Galena was third in 23.53.

Galena won the team points race with 31 points, followed by Manogue with 35 and Spanish Springs at 103.

In the girls race, Cyd Curle, a sophomore at Galena, had the fastest time at 22.7 seconds. Gianna Taylor from Manogue was second at 22.89 and Savannah Martin from Spanish Springs was third in 23.12.

There just one run Thursday due to a timer malfunction.

Galena was the top girls team with 43 points, Manogue was second at 55 and Reno took third with 75.

In the first race of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Matt Smallhouse from Galena was first with a combined time of 42.34 in two runs; followed by Fischer at 42.49; and Corcoran at 42.89.

Taylor won the girls race Tuesday in 45.68; Brook Michael from Galena was second at 46.6 and Nariah Hall from Galena was third at 47.14.

Manogue won the boys team race Tuesday with 40 points, followed by Galena (46) and Spanish Springs (78). Manogue won the girls race with 47 points, followed by Galena (62) and Reno (66).

The next race is scheduled for Tuesday at Mt. Rose.