News Fishers vs La Salette rugby By USA TODAY Sports March 23, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Fishers and Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy of Illinois rugby in a scrum at Fishers March 22, 2017. Fishers lost 46-22. Trevor Pierce (with the ball) and David Cheung defends during Fishers rugby against La Salette March 22, 2017. Fishers lost 46-22 Seth Sontisch and Michael Johnson of Fishers rugby against Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy of Illinois 46-22 March 22, 2017. Angelo Howze gets ready to toss the ball to Nathan Gray during their match against La Salette March 22, 2017. Mikey Prewitt of Fishers gets tackled by La Salette during their March 22, 2017 match at Fishers. Jake Winkle and Coach Greener watch from the sidelines during the Fishers - Notre Dame de La Salette rugby match March 22, 2017. Fisher's Seth Sontich gets the ball during their match with La Salette March 22, 2017. Eric Thomas of Fishers gets tackled by a La Salette player March 22, 2017 at Fishers. Trevor Pierce and Blake Pereira cheer Fishers rugby players from the sidelines March 22 2017. Jackson Crumbaugh (left) and Michael Johnson during their rugby match against La Salette March 22, 2017. Indianapolis, Fishers High School (Fishers IN), News