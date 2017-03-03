Five Brevard wrestlers reach state wrestling semis

It takes four wins at the state tournament to win an individual wrestling championship, and five Brevard athletes are halfway there.

Three Palm Bay wrestlers — Shane Stewart, Bryce Poppell and Matt Cates — along with Heritage’s Seth Adeclat and Zac Viers of Space Coast advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round. They will compete at 8:30 a.m., and the winners will get a shot at winning it all in finals tentatively scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

As of 7 p.m. Friday, 12 of Brevard’s 28 state qualifiers had been eliminated.

28 Brevard wrestlers qualify for state

State wrestling, Kissimmee

State semifinalists

Class 2A: 120 – Seth Adeclat, H; 132 – Shane Stewart, PB; 160 – Bryce Poppell, PB; 170 – Matt Cates, PB.

Class 1A: 195 – Zac Viers, SC.

Remaining in medal contention

2A: 126 – Casey Jackson, MI: 138 – Dylan Perrow, PB.

1A: 106 – Carson Kirk, A.

More updates coming soon.

