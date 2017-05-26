Five burning questions headed into Nike EYBL and Under Armour circuit finales

As we head into the regular season finales for the Under Armour Association and the Nike EYBL (adidas is holding a regional qualifier), questions abound about everything from whether teams will get it together and reel off much-needed wins to whether anyone can stop certain players’ dominant runs.

Here are five burning questions headed into the weekend.

Can Marvin Bagley III and Nike Phamily get their first win of the season?

Hard to believe that the country’s No. 1 player is on a team that has yet to win a game on the Nike EYBL, but Bagley and Co. just haven’t been able to get over the proverbial hump. That said, it’s far from lack of effort on Bagley’s part; the 6-10 all-everything forward is averaging 25.1 points, 14.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this season, but the next highest scoring average on the team is 8.3 points per game.

That won’t cut it at EYBL Los Angeles; Bagley will need a wing man if the team is going to get their first win of the season.

Who will step up?

Marvin Bagley III was unstoppable his entire junior year! @MB3FIVE pic.twitter.com/hlZhIcRb2C — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) May 21, 2017

Can anyone stop Silvio De Sousa?

The 6-9 forward has been dominant all spring for the Florida Vipers (6-2) leading the Under Armour Association in scoring (21.3 points per game) and adding nine rebounds. De Sousa is picking up where he left off from the high school season where he helped IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) reach the DICK’s Nationals and finish ranked No. 11 in the USA Today Super 25.

Florida Vipers PF @SilvioDeSousa5 Dunk Reel @ UAA Indy! pic.twitter.com/7FSoGej09f — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) May 4, 2017

Can the Howard Pulley Panthers close strong?

As one of the EYBL’s top teams every year, the Panthers are no strangers to the bull’s-eye.

Now the Panthers are posting the EYBL’s best record (11-1) and have their sights set on a Peach Jam title in July. It helps that the top point guard on the circuit and perhaps the country, Tre Jones, is steering the ship. Jones is averaging 20 points, 9.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds a game and closed Atlanta’s EYBL session with a 31-point, 17-assist, seven-rebound performance in a win.

With four players averaging in double figures it’ll be near impossible to key in on just one player, but maintaining the top spot on the EYBL is no easy feat.

Can the Panthers keep the momentum going?

What’s Devon Dotson got in store for the final session?

Team Charlotte’s (N.C.) elite point guard has been kicking butt and taking names all spring averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.8 steals per game while running the top offense on the Under Armour Association. That’s got schools like Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, Virginia and Miami, among many others, hot on his trail.

Dotson has been a man on a mission this spring, taking no prisoners on the court and making a strong case for five-star status.

Dotson is already considered one of the top point guards in his class, but his quest is to be considered the best.

That goal is clear every time he steps onto the court.

Class Of 2018 Devon Dotson Is Making His Mark As One Of The Top 5 PG's In The Country 🇺🇸 @d_dotson1 @UAassociation @espn pic.twitter.com/oYF6KnnPrt — HoopNationTV (@HoopNationTV) May 7, 2017

Can Cam Reddish move Team Final up in the division?

Reddish was dominant in the last EYBL session in Atlanta, averaging 22.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game and leading Team Final (Penn.) to a 3-1 record.

Still, they remain in fourth place in Division A, but with two games against the top two teams in the division (All Ohio Red and the N.Y. Lightning), Final has a golden opportunity to move up at EYBL Los Angeles.

If anyone can help Final close out strong it’s Reddish, who is ranked No. 4 overall in the ESPN 100.

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY