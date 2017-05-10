Five elite quarterback recruits with the best chances to end next season with a win

A look at five quarterbacks ranked in the top 50 in the 2018 class with the best chance to finish their season with a state championship or, if they don’t play for a state title, a win.

Trevor Lawrence, Cartersville, Ga. All Lawrence, the No. 1-prospect in the 2018 class, has done the past two seasons with the Purple Hurricanes is win state titles. The Clemson commit will play behind two good senior offensive linemen in Bryce Wilkins and Nick Root. Cartersville lost its top running back but had 1,000-yard rusher Rico Frye transfer in from Creekside (Fairburn) and the Purple Hurricanes return two key receivers in E.J. Turner and T.J. Horton. Senior linebacker Nyvin Nelson, a Southern Miss, commit, and senior defensive lineman Darian Poellnitz will have to steady a defense that lost eight starters.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas. While it will be hard for the Gaels to replace Tate Martell, Thompson-Robinson is an elite athlete and Bishop Gorman plays a national schedule to prepare itself for possibly winning its ninth consecutive state title.

Thompson-Robinson has plenty of talent around him, including Southern Cal commit Palaie Gaoteote, a top linebacker, running back Kirby Bennett, wide receiver Jalen Nailor, tight end Brevin Jordan, who has committed to Miami and defensive end Adam Plant, who has committed to Arizona.

Artur Sitkowski, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. The transfer from Old Bridge (Matawan, N.J.) will have to win the starting job from Zack Annextad, but if he does, the Miami commit will have plenty of talent to work with. The Ascenders have 14 recruits in the 2018 class who are listed as the No. 35 player or better at their position. IMG doesn’t play for a state title, but with an elite schedule, it is a contender for the top spot in the Super 25 rankings.

Blake Stenstrom, Valor Christian, Highlands Ranch, Colo. The Colorado commit is in a good spot. Valor Christian won the 5A state title last season, the Eagles’ seventh title in the past eight seasons. He played behind Michigan signee Dylan McCaffrey, but still got plenty of playing time because Valor Christian outscored teams by an average of 18.6 points last season. He threw for 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll have juniors Luke McCaffrey (1,025 total yards) and Joshiah Davis (1,298 total yards) to hand off or throw to.

Devin Leary, Timber Creek, Erial, N.J. The N.C. State commit set a state record for passing touchdowns last season and has led his team to consecutive South Jersey Group 4 state titles. His top returning receiver is Kareem Smith.