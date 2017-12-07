Five finalists for Polynesian HS Football Player of the Year announced

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced today five finalists for the inaugural Polynesian High School Football Player of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to the most outstanding Polynesian senior high school football player.

The five finalists include Hawaii-bound QB Chevan Cordeiro of St. Louis School (Honolulu, Hawaii), USC-bound LB Palaie Gaoteote of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), athlete Talanoa Hufanga of Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.), BYU-bound athlete Brandon Kaho of Reno (Nev.) and LB Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.). The finalists were selected from a watchlist of more than 50 players.

“The Polynesian influence in football is rapidly expanding and at an all-time high,” Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu said in a release. “This award showcases the immense talent of our Polynesian student-athletes in high school football today.”

Finalists will be recognized during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend on O`ahu, Hawaii. The Player of the Year will be announced (and honored) at the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner on January 19, and again at halftime of the Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium on January 20.

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu. It will feature 100 nationally ranked players. With the game being played as part of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry and 25 percent of other ancestries.