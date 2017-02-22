Five finalists named for Naismith High School Boys Trophy

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Boys Trophy were announced Wednesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
The award will be presented in early March.
The list began with 50 players on the preseason watch list and had been trimmed to the 10 semifinalists last month.
Here are the finalists in alphabetical order with position, school and college destination.
- DeAndre Ayton, center, Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix, Ariz.), Arizona
- Mohamed Bamba, center, Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), uncommitted
- Wendell Carter, forward, Pace Academy (Atlanta), Duke
- Trevon Duval, guard, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), uncommitted
- Michael Porter Jr., forward, Nathan Hale (Seattle), Washington