Five finalists named for Naismith High School Girls Trophy

The five finalists for the Naismith High School Girls Trophy were announced Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club and two of them are Tennessee signees.
The award will be presented in early March.
The list began with 50 players on the preseason watch list and had been trimmed to the 10 semifinalists last month.
Here are the finalists in alphabetical order with position, school and college destination.
- Rellah Boothe, forward, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), Texas
- Dana Evans, point guard, West Side (Gary, Ind.), Louisville
- Anastasia Hayes, point guard, Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Tennessee
- Megan Walker, wing, Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), Connecticut
- Evina Westbrook, guard, South Salem (Ore.), Tennessee