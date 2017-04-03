Five names you’ll undoubtedly see in next year’s McDonald’s All American Game

After Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.) forward Michael Porter Jr. was named MVP of the McDonald’s All American Game last week he was adamant that “this was one of the most fun weeks of my life.”

“Just being here with all my guys and hanging out and having great competition every day,” said Porter, a Missouri commit. “This is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

That got us to thinking about which players could share Porter’s sentiments after next year’s game.

We zeroed in on five names that, barring injury, you can bank on seeing rocking the Golden Arches in 2018.

Marvin Bagley III, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Bagley is virtually unstoppable anywhere inside the three-point line, using his 6-foot-10 frame and versatility to score in a variety of different ways.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Chances are strong that you already know or have heard of Williamson, the 6-foot-7 super versatile wing that dunks with his head at the rim and goes to get opposing player’s shots at the top of the square. If that’s not enough, it can’t hurt that Williamson’s dominance has allowed him to form a friendship with hip hop superstar Drake. The two are text buddies.

Romeo Langford, New Albany (New Albany, Ind.), SG

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: You won’t find a guard in the country that combines the size, skill and athleticism like Langford. He’s got the ability to put up big numbers in bunches and often stages impromptu one-man scoring runs.

Cameron Reddish, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.), SG

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Can you say matchup problem?

Reddish uses his size and motor to dominate opposing players. When he’s determined to get a bucket, there’s little the defense can do to stop him.

Jordan Brown, Woodcreek (Roseville, Calif.), C

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Brown is an extremely agile big man who uses his size and athleticism to dominate frontcourt players.

