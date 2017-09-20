Five names you'll undoubtedly see in the 2018 McDonald's Game

After Michael Porter Jr. was named MVP of the McDonald’s All American Game in March he was adamant that “this was one of the most fun weeks of my life.”

“Just being here with all my guys and hanging out and having great competition every day,” Porter told USA Today Sports in March. “This is something I will remember for the rest of my life.”

That got us to thinking about which players could share Porter’s sentiments after next year’s game in Atlanta.

We zeroed in on five names that, barring injury, you can bank on seeing rocking the Golden Arches in 2018.

R.J. Barrett, Montverde (Montverde, Fla.), SG-SF

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Barrett demolished the competition all summer and put his full repertoire on display when he led Canada to the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup, dropping 38 points and 17 rebounds in an upset win over the Team USA.

Zion Williamson, Spartanburg Day School (Spartanburg, S.C.), F

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Chances are strong that you already know of or have heard of Williamson, the 6-foot-7 super versatile wing that dunks with his head at the rim and goes to get opposing player’s shots at the top of the square. If that’s not enough, it can’t hurt that Williamson’s dominance has allowed him to form friendships with hip hop superstars like Drake and Quavo, an Atlanta native.

Think he’ll bring the star power our in “the A?”

Cam Reddish, Westtown School (Chester, Pa.), SG

College: Duke

Why he’ll make it: Reddish uses his size and motor to dominate opposing players. When he’s determined to get a bucket, there’s little the defense can do to stop him.

Bol Bol, Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), C

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: Bol demolished the competition in the Nike EYBL posting 24.1 points, 10 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. A 7-foot-2 big man, Bol uses his 7-8 wingspan and 9-7 standing reach to dominate both ends of the floor.

Romeo Langford, New Albany (New Albany, Ind.), SG

College: Undecided

Why he’ll make it: You won’t find a guard in the country that combines the skill and athleticism like Langford. He’s got the ability to put up big numbers in bunches and often stages impromptu one-man scoring runs.

