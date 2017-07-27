Five players to watch in Saturday's Under Armour All-America Baseball Game

Saturday’s Under Armour All-America Baseball Game at Wrigley Field brings together 40 of the top high school players in the country. Here are five particularly worth watching:

C-INF, Austin Wells, Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas

The second-team ALL-USA performer hit .500 with eight homers and 47 RBI this past year as a junior to lead his team to the state semifinals. He is an Arizona commit.

RHP,-INF, J.T. Ginn, Brandon, Miss.

The Mississippi commit was a third-team ALL-USA selection this past season as a junior after hitting. 483 with 66 RBI and 16 homers and going 5-1 on the mound with a 1.78 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 39.1 innings. He threw 97 mph at the Tournament of Stars in Cary, N.C., last month.

C, Will Banfield, Brookwood, Snellville, Ga.

The Vanderbilt commit is known more for his defensive ability, but this past season he was a machine at the plate, hitting .409 with 33 RBI and seven homers. He also showed off his bat speed in the Tournament of Stars.

RHP, Kumar Rocker, North Oconee, Bogart, Ga.

The Vanderbilt commit and son of College Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Tracy Rocker has an overpowering fastball and a tricky slider. He was overwhelming at the Tournament of Stars and during his high school season, he was 5-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 59 strikeouts.

SS-RHP, Bobby Witt Jr., Heritage, Colleyville, Texas

Son of a former major league pitcher hit a 394-foot homer at the Tournament of Stars. Last year as a junior, he hit .476 with 50 RBI and 10 home runs and had seven stolen bases.