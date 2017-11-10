Five-star 2018 PF Silvio De Sousa could play at Kansas in December

One of the top basketball recruits in the Class of 2018 could actually already start playing for his chosen school in 2017.

Class of 2018 power forward Silvio De Sousa, who is listed as a five-star recruit by Rivals.com but a four-star pledge by 247Sports and ESPN, has made clear through his official guardian that he hopes to compete for Kansas before the end of the calendar year.

How would that happen? According to the Kansas City Star’s Gary Bedore, De Sousa would have to hit a handful of different academic requirements and have those achievements certified by the NCAA, a relatively tall hurdle. Still, the De Sousa camp sounds confident that it might be achievable.

Little update on developing De Sousa story: His legal guardian tells me that Silvio would like to play for KU in December: "I think ultimately that is something he wants to do. I think we are heading in that direction." — Gary Bedore (@GaryBedore) November 9, 2017

Whether he arrives this year or next, it’s clear that De Sousa could have a major impact in Lawrence whenever he is green lighted to compete. A 6-foot-9 220-pound power forward, De Sousa is an imposing force on the blocks, as he proved at IMG Academy. He would likely immediately move into the rotation at Kansas, even if he missed the season’s first four or five games while gaining eligibility.

For now, that’s still a relative pipe dream, albeit one that is apparently far more achievable than anyone imagined.