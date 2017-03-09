Five-star 2018 recruit Emmanuel Akot commits to Arizona

Emmanuel Akot, a junior small forward and five-star recruit from Wasatch Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah), has verbally committed to the University of Arizona.

Akot announced his intentions Thursday morning on Twitter.

The No. 4 small forward and the No. 18 player overall in the Class of 2018 per the 247 Sports Composite, Akot was also considering scholarship offers from Utah, Louisville, Oregon, N.C. State, Utah State and Virginia Tech. He took his official visit to Arizona on February 25, then visited Utah on March 1, before choosing to play for head coach Sean Miller and the Wildcats.

Hailing from Winnipeg, Manitoba, the 6-foot-7 Akot played for Canada in the FIBA u17 World Championships last summer, averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds over seven games.