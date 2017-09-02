Five-star 2018 SF Cam Reddish chooses Duke

Stop us if you have heard this before, but one of the nation’s best basketball players is headed to Duke.

Cam Reddish, a 6-foot-8 wing player from Westtown School (West Chester, Pa.), will be in blue and white next year.

Reddish, a five-star recruit and the No. 4 player in his class according to the 247 Sports Composite, made his announcement Friday in a video for The Players’ Tribune.

Reddish is not the first high-profile recruit to make his decision via the popular website that includes content written by athletes. Current Texas freshman Mohamed Bamba announced he was heading to Austin via The Players’ Tribune in May.

As for Reddish, choosing to head to Durham, N.C., is a pretty nice 18th birthday present to himself. Reddish’s decision comes a few weeks after fellow five-star 2018 prospect Tre Jones, a point guard, decided to play for the Blue Devils.

While head coach Mike Krzyzewski and the Blue Devils have landed two of the top players for the Class of 2018, expect more. For now, they can enjoy getting the best player in Pennsylvania and one of the nation’s best small forwards in the fold.