Five-star 2018 TE Jeremy Ruckert commits to Ohio State

5-star TE Jeremy Ruckert races to his commitment #BRCommitmentWeek 🏎🏁 pic.twitter.com/Bc41A6COrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 17, 2017

Jeremy Ruckert, one of the nation’s top tight ends in the Class of 2018, committed Monday to Ohio State.

The Lindenhurst (N.Y.) star was also considering Michigan, Notre Dame, and Wisconsin.

Ruckert, considered the total package at the tight end position, announced his commitment via Bleacher Report video above.

Ruckert, who is 6-5 1/2 and 238 pounds, is the 15th commit for Ohio State and likely allows the Buckeyes to pass Miami for the top spot in the recruiting rankings at this point. He said he plans to be on campus for Ohio State’s Friday Night Lights recruiting event this weekend.

Ruckert has said he first started to get recruited when he was a freshman in high school, and he wasn’t shy about his feelings regarding the process.

“I think nowadays that’s why so many kids are committing earlier, because it starts to get old,” Ruckert told Landof10.com at The Opening last week. “The constant hounding. It just gets old.

“If you talk to so many people, you may say something wrong, or people start to change or think you’ve changed because of the attention, so I try and stay out of it. I’d rather let my play do the talking.”

And his play has certainly garnered plenty of attention, but, as he told Landof10.com, he’s still hungry, and he seems acutely aware of his place in national player rankings.

“I want to work to be the best tight end the country – and I have that ranking on two websites – but ESPN has me at No. 3. I am really here just trying to learn and get better,” he told the website.

“I know rankings don’t matter, but if you say it doesn’t bother you, then you’re lying. It bothers me and I’m doing my best to put myself forward. Every time I step on the field, every workout, every day I am trying to be the best.”

An Army All-American, Ruckert credited trainer Jay Fulco for his help in getting him to this point. “I wouldn’t have been able to do it without my trainer,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports.

Said Fulco, “I would love to take credit for Jeremy, but he truly is amazing. His work ethic is unmatched.”