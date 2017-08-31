Five-star American Heritage (Fla.) CB Patrick Surtain announces top-6 just before trip to see FSU-Alabama

One of the nation’s top overall prospects released his top-six schools on Wednesday night, narrowing his recruiting scope just days before he is scheduled to attend a season-opener that features two of those programs.

Patrick Surtain Jr., the five-star cornerback prospect from American Heritage (Fla.), released his recruiting finalists on Twitter on Wednesday night. Among the six schools he listed are Florida State and Alabama, the two teams playing the most ballyhooed college football season-opener in ages on Saturday. Surtain will be a guest of the Seminoles at the game in Atlanta, but it’s notable that both teams made Surtain’s final cut.

Top 6…… Thanks to all the schools that have recruited me in this tough grueling process…. Very Blessed 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/zmBV5SsiHf — PS2 (@SurtainJr) August 30, 2017

The other teams the Florida native highlighted as potential destinations include LSU, Florida, Clemson and Ohio State.

The number four overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, Surtain is ranked as the top cornerback prospect in the nation. The Army All-American Bowl commitment is the son of former Dolphins and Chiefs Pro-Bowl defensive back Patrick Surtain. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is the second-highest ranked defensive player in the Class of 2018 and is among its most hotly recruited, alongside five-star quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Micah Parsons.

Where he eventually decides is the right place for him won’t be known for some time, though his latest list is a major step toward his commitment, as could be Saturday’s matchup between the Seminoles and Crimson Tide.