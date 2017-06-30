Five-star basketball recruit Javonte Smart stays home, commits to LSU

Javonte Smart is staying home.

A five-star recruit and one of the top prospects in the Class of 2018, the Scotlandville Magnet (Baton Rouge, La.) point guard announced Friday he will remain in his home city and attend Louisiana State University.

Blessed to say I am committed to LSU💛💜.. bootUp pic.twitter.com/vWvy8XTIti — Javonte Smart (@JavonteSmart) June 30, 2017

Smart is the No. 1 player in his class in Louisiana, as well as the nation’s No. 6 point guard and No. 21 player overall, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

With 10 scholarship offers, Smart chose LSU over Kansas, Oklahoma and Ohio State, among others.

Here are some clips of Smart in action from last summer, courtesy of Courtside Films.