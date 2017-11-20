Five-star center Bol Bol commits to Oregon

Bol Bol is going to be a Duck.

The 7-1 center announced Monday that he has committed to Oregon. Bol explained his decision in a piece for The Players’ Tribune.

“It was really those first few meetings with Coach (Tony) Stubblefield that impressed me the most,” Bol wrote. “He was accessible. He got to know me. He was really real with me.”

Bol, the No. 3 player in the class of 2018, was down to Oregon and Kentucky. He transferred from Mater Dei in California to Findlay Prep earlier this month.

The Pilots are the top-ranked team in the Super 25 boys basketball preseason rankings.