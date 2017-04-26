Five-star center Brandon McCoy is headed to UNLV

Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) center Brandon McCoy, one of the last five-star recruits in the 2017 class still on the board, ended his recruitment late Tuesday night picking UNLV over Oregon, Michigan State, Arizona and San Diego State.

Blessd and truly thankful to say I've committed to UNLV !!! pic.twitter.com/w4aw8gFidU — Brandon McCoy (@flyguyfreddyy) April 26, 2017

McCoy, who is ranked No. 15 overall in the ESPN 100, was named MVP of the Allen Iverson Roundball Classic this past weekend after scoring 34 points to lead Team Loyalty in the loss.

He was just as dominant this high school season averaging 29 points, 13 rebounds and five assists per game.

McCoy is the Runnin’ Rebels fourth commitment from the 2017 class joining Florida Prep Academy (Melbourne, Fla.) center Chiekh Mbacke Diong, OnPoint Academy (Cleveland, Ohio) wing Tevrell Beck and Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix) shooting guard Jay Greene.

