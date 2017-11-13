Five-star Class of 2019 WR Arjei Henderson decommits from Oregon

It’s possible, though hardly certain, that on-field results are beginning to have an impact on Oregon’s recruiting prospects.

That’s certainly not limited to Oregon’s results, mind you, but those are certainly part of it. And at 5-5 and fourth place in the Pac-12 West, they’re currently not the prettiest thing for top recruits to look at. That includes one of the top wide receivers in the Class of 2019, who officially backed off his prior pledge to the Ducks on Sunday, exactly a day after he took an unofficial visit to Oklahoma.

Arjei Henderson, a five-star wide receiver prospect from Fort Bend Travis (Texas), decommitted from Oregon on Sunday, announcing the decision on social media without providing any additional context behind it.

I am decommitting from the University Oregon , thank you Eugene , for all your love and support. I will not be making any further decisions regarding my recruitment until signing day . PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION ‼️ — Hendi™ (@king_hendi) November 12, 2017

The legion of Nostradamuses (Nostradami?) in the recruiting industry were quick to line up behind Oklahoma as the new favorites to (eventually) land Henderson because of the timing of his announcement; Henderson was visiting Oklahoma for the Sooners’ game against TCU just hours before he made his announcement.

It’s a fools errand trying to determine what the strongest motivation is behind Henderson’s sudden change of heart. What is certain is that Oregon is headed back to the drawing board for the Class of 2019. Not only was Henderson the Ducks’ highest-rated recruit, he was the team’s only five-star, and one of only two in the class altogether.

Guess that means Willie Taggart has his work cut out.