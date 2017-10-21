ALL-USA Watch: Five-star Clemson QB commit Trevor Lawrence breaks Deshaun Watson's Ga. all-time passing record on a TD pass

If you haven’t seen Trevor Lawrence, here’s another reason to: He’s eclipsed Deshaun Watson as the most prolific high school passer in Georgia history.

On Friday, Lawrence broke the state all-time yardage record on a first-quarter touchdown for Cartersville against Chapel Hill. The 22 yards on the play pushed him beyond Clemson-turned-Houston Texans star Watson, who set the mark during his career at Gainesville.

Fitting on a TD @Trevorlawrencee passes @deshaunwatson for all time passing yards in Georgia High School History. @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/kJXBZQ8Sgj — Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) October 21, 2017

The touchdown also pulled Lawrence within five of Watson’s career touchdown passes record.

“My personal opinion, (Lawrence) is the best to play the position coming out of this state,” Cartersville coach Joey King told 247Sports. “I’m a little biased but I see the work he puts in at practice every day. The game results, they speak for themselves as well.”

Lawrence received a standing ovation from the Cartersville crowd while walking off the field following the touchdown pass at home and was congratulated by teammates once he reached the sideline.

And it’s official pic.twitter.com/V2ijMxNQqD — Daily Tribune Sports (@dailytribsports) October 21, 2017

He later added three more touchdowns to pull within a score of the all-time state touchdowns record. And just like in eight of his team’s nine games, he did not play in the second half because the game was out of reach.

The victory pushed Lawrence to 48-1 as a starter for two-time defending state champ Catersville. On Friday he finished 17-23-283 with four touchdowns, making him the new state career passing leader with 13,255 yards . . . for now.