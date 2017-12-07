Five-star DE prospect Brenton Cox decommits from Ohio State

One of the nation’s top 25 overall prospects has changed his college plans less than two months from National Signing Day.

Brenton Cox, the five-star defensive end prospect from Stockbridge (Ga.), announced his decommitment from Ohio State Wednesday night on Twitter. He made the move after visiting Alabama and before a planned trip to Georgia in the coming days.

I Want to thank the whole OSU organization and fan base for welcoming me into the buckeye family , but i would like to decommit , Thanks for everything #1000 — 🎱 (@Brenton_cox) December 6, 2017

Cox’s departure is a blow to Ohio State’s recruiting class, though not one that is significant enough to knock the Buckeyes off the top of the national recruiting rankings. The number five overall recruit in the state of Georgia could still choose the Ohio State, but is widely expected to choose either Alabama or Georgia before the end of the semester to facilitate an early enrollment for the spring semester.

In Georgia’s favor? The Under Armour All-American already took an unofficial visit to campus on November 18 (for Georgia’s victory against Kentucky) and is coming back again to make his second visit official.