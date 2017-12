Eyabi Anoma, a five-star defensive end out of Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy, is headed to Alabama.

Anoma made the announcement on ESPN2.

Breaking: Defensive end Eyabi Anoma, the No. 7 player in the 247Sports Composite, commits to Alabama https://t.co/4lr1jCjcuF pic.twitter.com/8W52LjJAmH — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2017

The 6-5, 230-pound Anoma is the No. 1 recruit in Maryland and the No. 7 recruit in the country, per the 247 Sports Composite. He was recently named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Second Team.

Maryland and Michigan were also in the running for Anoma, who according to 247 Sports had 17 offers.