Five-star DE KJ Henry commits to Clemson

KJ Henry, a five-star defensive end out of West Forsyth (Clemmons, N.C.), is headed to Clemson.

The 6-6, 235-pound Henry is the No. 8 overall recruit and No. 3 weak-side defensive end in the country, per the 247 Sports Composite.

Five-star defensive end and No. 8 overall prospect KJ Henry commits to Clemson. #EarlySigningPeriod https://t.co/TrcJczWlRe pic.twitter.com/hfaZx19rUx — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 20, 2017

South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia and Virginia Tech were also in the running for Henry, who had 29 offers, per 247 Sports. He was recently named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Second Team.

He joins a defensive line class that includes five-star DE Xavier Thomas and four-stars Josh Belk (DT) and Justin Mascoll (DE).