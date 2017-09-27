Five-star DE KJ Henry on receiving Under Armour All-America jersey: 'It's definitely a blessing'

West Forsyth (Clemmons, NC) defensive end KJ Henry received his Under Armour All-America Game jersey Wednesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s been pretty hectic, making sure everybody could get in that wanted to support me and to check this out,” Henry said. “It’s definitely a blessing, and I’m excited to get it underway.”

Henry, a 6-6, 234-pound five-star is ranked as the No. 5 overall player and No. 3 defensive end in the Class of 2018, according to the ESPN’s recruiting rankings.

Ever since he started to excel on the gridiron, the Under Armour All-America Game has been on Henry’s radar.

“Yeah, I would say that once I started getting into football, it’s something I put on my check list,” Henry said. “Basketball is what I really originally wanted to do, but when I figured what football is really about, this became something I can finally check off.”

An edge player who tries to model his game after Denver Broncos standout Von Miller, Henry has cut his final list of colleges to a group of five that includes Clemson, Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia Tech.

“I’m just ready to take these five official visits,” Henry said, “and then I can make a concrete decision after talking to my family on the choice I need to make.”

Thanks in large part to Henry’s defensive prowess, West Forsyth is currently 5-0. The team is outscoring opponents 200-53 in that span.

“The goal is just to keep winning,” Henry said. “We’re 5-0 right now, taking it one week at a time. It speaks to how hard our team is working, so we just have to keep taking it week by week. I’m very pleased with what’s going on.”

Three years ago, when Henry was a freshman, it was West Forsyth defensive end Jalen Dalton who had a big ceremony in honor of his selection to the Under Armour All-America Game. Dalton is now a junior football player at North Carolina.

At that time, did Henry envision himself in a similar position someday?

“No, I couldn’t say that I did back in those years,” he said. “I know Jalen personally, and he definitely did big things for the program. I’m very blessed to be in the same position.”

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.