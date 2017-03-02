Five-star DE Micah Parsons, batch of four-star recruits among 18 added to 2018 Polynesian Bowl rosters

The word of the Polynesian Bowl continues to spread, as the newest showcase of some of America’s top high school football talent keeps adding to the roster for the 2018 game.

While the inaugural game this past January was stocked with talent, next year’s rosters are really coming together.

On Thursday, the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame announced that 18 new players have committed to play in the 2018 Polynesian Bowl on January 20 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. It will feature 100 nationally ranked players. With the game being played as part of Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, 75 percent will be of Polynesian ancestry and 25 percent of other ancestries.

Among those from the Class of 2018 accepting an invitation Thursday was Penn State commit and five-star recruit Micah Parsons, a defensive end out of Central Dauphin (Harrisburg, Pa.). He is the top-ranked Class of 2018 weak-side defensive end and the No. 3 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

The star power keeps piling up from there, as 14 four-star recruits also accepted invitations Thursday. Among them are Parsons’ fellow Penn State commit and quarterback Justin Fields from Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.), cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart from St. Augustine (San Diego, Calif.), tight end Brevin Jordan from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), cornerback Olaijah Griffin from Mission Viejo (Calif.), quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), tight end/wide receiver Camren McDonald from Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.), safety Steve Stephens from Edison (Fresno, Calif.), center Justin Dedich from Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.), quarterback Tanner McKee from Centennial (Corona, Calif.), linebacker Chad Bailey from Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas), running back Kirby Bennett from Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.), center Travis Spreen from Jesuit (Portland, Ore.), athlete Toa Taua from Lompoc (Calif.), safety Stephan Blaylock from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) and BYU commit and linebacker Brandon Kaho from Reno (Nev.).

Among the three-star recruits who will play are athlete Josh Madison from Newbury Park (Calif.) and defensive tackle Tyler Manoa from St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.).

The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school all-star games in the nation,” said Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman and Co-Founder Jesse Sapolu, a four-time Super Bowl Champion with the San Francisco 49ers. “What makes our game special is that it provides a cultural bridge to Polynesia.

After already announcing 34 new commitments in January and February, that brings the new total to 52 commitments for the 2018 game. Among those who had already accepted invitations were three five-star players from the Class of 2018 – Augustus F. Hawkins (Los Angeles, Calif.) wide receiver Jalen Hall, Bothell (Wash.) quarterback Jacob Sirmon and Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) linebacker Palaie Gaoteote.

In the inaugural game in January, Tennessee Titans QB Marcus Mariota and Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley served as team captains. Former NFL players Olin Kreutz and Jack “The Throwin’ Samoan” Thompson served as honorary head coaches.