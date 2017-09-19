Five-star DE Micah Parsons honored to receive U.S. Army All-American jersey

Harrisburg (Pa.) defensive end Micah Parsons is widely regarded as the top pass rusher in the country, regardless of class.

He’s received more accolades than he can count and is a rock star on every college campus he visits.

“It’s an honor to be in the position I’m in,” said Parsons, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the 247Sports Composite.

Still, on Tuesday afternoon when the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl, Parsons said “this is right up there at the top” of his list of achievements.

“It’s a true honor and blessing to be able to play representing my country and the Army,” Parsons said. “I have a lot of uncles in the military and my grandfather, Starling McDonald, actually was killed in combat in World War II. This game means a lot to me on a lot of different levels.”

Parsons said the decision to play in the U.S Army All-American Bowl was a “no brainer” because of family military ties.

“When I told all of my family members that I was gonna be playing in the game they were really happy and really proud,” Parsons said. “I just wanted to honor them by showing them the love and support that they’ve always given to me whenever I touch the field.”

This season Parsons has done that in a big way.

Through three games, all wins, Parsons has racked up 26 solo tackles and four sacks, despite consistent double and triple teams.

“My team is playing pretty well so far this season,” Parsons said. “I think there are things that we can work on, but we’re going in the right direction. For now, though, I’m just gonna enjoy this jersey. I’ll go out tonight with all of the family members that came to the ceremony today. It’s about them just as much as it’s about me.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY