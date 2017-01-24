Five-star defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu flips to USC

Marlon Tuipulotu, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 defensive tackle, has flipped his commitment from Washington to Southern California after a weekend official visit.

He announced his decision Monday night on Twitter. He said he will graduate high school early and be an early enrollee.

Tuipulotu, from Central High in Oregon, had been committed to Washington since April. Since then, though, he qualified for The Opening Final, made the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and recently added a fifth star to his national ranking.

Please respect my decision and no interviews at this moment. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/ViKdxgEX08 — Marlon Tuipulotu (@marlont_51) January 24, 2017

Tuipulotu is ranked as the No. 5 defensive tackle and No. 60 player overall by the composite rankings. At 6-2 and 295, he can hold the point of attack and gets good leverage against the offensive lineman. He also is a state wrestling champion.

The next question is whether Jay Tufele, ranked by Top247 as the No. 2 defensive tackle, could join him at USC. The two visited USC together over the weekend and are close friends.

Scout national recruiting director Brandon Huffman said he has been at three events with Tuipulotu and Tufele and said they were “inseparable.” Tufele, from Bingham (South Jordan, Utah) is seen as leaning toward Utah.

Tuipulotu’s decision could help build some late momentum for USC, which is still being considered by a number of top uncommitted players.