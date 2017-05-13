Nike EYBL: Five-star forward Jontay Porter is '50/50' on decision to reclass or stay put

EMERSON, Ga. – Just under a month ago, Mokan Elite (Mo.) forward Jontay Porter told USA Today that he was “55 percent” sure he was going to reclassify from 2018 to 2017 in order to join his brother and Michael Porter Jr., the No. 1 overall player in the ESPN 10, at Missouri next season.

But after weeks of pondering it over, Jontay said that percentage has dropped to a toss-up.

“It’s back to 50/50 now,” said Porter, who scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Mokan Elite’s 60-53 loss to E1T1 (Fla.) Saturday. “When I said that it was 55/45 it was solely based on the fact that I want to play with Michael, which I still really do; but I have to do what’s best for me too, so that’s what I’m considering.”

For now, Porter said he’s put that decision on the backburner while he tries to lead Mokan Elite to repeat as Peach Jam champs.

The team suffered its first two losses of the Nike EYBL season in its first two games this weekend. Mokan still has two games left in this session before finishing up the EYBL regular season in Los Angeles Memorial Day weekend.

“We’ve gotta turn things around,” Porter said. “We’re not used to losing like that, but we know that it’s not a sprint it’s a marathon; I think we’ll come together and play better the rest of this session.”

And don’t expect an announcement to any time soon, according to Porter.

“I will play at Peach Jam for sure,” Porter said. “I could still make a decision on what I want to do, but if I do I won’t announce it until after Peach Jam in July. I’m just taking my time with it and considering everything, but I’ll make the best decision for me in the end.”

