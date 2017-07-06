Five-star forward Reggie Perry decommits from Arkansas

Reggie Perry, a five-star forward ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2018 by ESPN, has decommitted from Arkansas, according to multiple reports.

“Unfortunately, I had to decomit tonight with Coach [Mike Anderson] because of personal health issues with my father,” Perry told Scout.com, which first reported the news. “I have to do what is best for me and my family.”

Perry, from Thomasville (Ga.), played this spring on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit for the Arkansas Hawks. He averaged 17 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Perry had committed to Arkansas last August and likely will be a popular target when the live period begins next Wednesday, especially for programs in the Southeast.