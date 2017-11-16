Five-star G Quentin Grimes picks Kansas over in-state Texas, Kentucky

The Kansas Jayhawks and coach Bill Self got a big win against Kentucky in Chicago on Tuesday. A day later Self got a big win for the program’s future.

Quentin Grimes, a five-star combo guard for College Park (Texas), announced his commitment to Kansas ahead of fellow finalists Texas, Kentucky and Marquette. In the end the decision apparently came down between the Jayhawks and Grimes’ in-state Longhorns, with the top-20 overall prospect hosting visits from both coaches in the past week.

It was that visit from Kansas’ Bill Self that apparently won over Grimes.

“It got really tight late,” Grimes told Scout.com. “That’s why I called both of them to come down because I needed to get all the information that I needed to make sure I was making the right decision.

“I would come in there and have a lot of pressure on me to lead the team and how he let’s the guards play, going against other really goods players in practice everyday and just the coaching staff. I love the coaching staff and the official visit went really well. There was a lot of factors that went into it but just getting that information late because Texas had a really strong push late, so I needed to gather all the information that I needed to try and make the right decision.”

Grimes is the fourth commitment in Kansas’ Class of 2018 and the second five-star to pledge to the Jayhawks (point guard Devon Dotson is the other). All four of Kansas’ recruits are ranked among the top-50 nationwide, making the class one of the best, if not the best overall.

How will all that talent work together on the floor when there’s just one ball to be shared? Grimes isn’t worried.