Five-star Georgia RB commit Zamir White tears ACL in N.C. playoff game

Zamir White’s high school career is over.
White, the nation’s top-rated running back, a five-star prospect committed to Georgia, tore his ACL during Scotland County’s (N.C.) 63-26 second round playoff victory against Seventy-First. The injury officially ends White’s prep career, not to mention putting a significant damper on Scotland County’s playoff hopes.
White finishes with 5,083 yards on the ground to go along with his 85 rushing touchdowns. Those statistics were built up across just three years on the varsity team after spending his first on Scotland County’s freshman team.
White’s injury rules almost certainly rules him out of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, though he will travel to San Antonio to be around his would-be teammates regardless. After that? It’s on to Georgia, and some serious recovery efforts.