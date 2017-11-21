Five-star Georgia RB commit Zamir White tears ACL in N.C. playoff game

Zamir White’s high school career is over.

White, the nation’s top-rated running back, a five-star prospect committed to Georgia, tore his ACL during Scotland County’s (N.C.) 63-26 second round playoff victory against Seventy-First. The injury officially ends White’s prep career, not to mention putting a significant damper on Scotland County’s playoff hopes.

White finishes with 5,083 yards on the ground to go along with his 85 rushing touchdowns. Those statistics were built up across just three years on the varsity team after spending his first on Scotland County’s freshman team.

Our prayers and best wishes go out to @zeus1_34 on a full and speedy recovery from his ACL injury. We are so proud of all you have accomplished on and off the field. This isn’t the end, merely a minor setback on your journey. Continue to be #AllergicToAverage — Scots Football (@Scots_Football) November 20, 2017

White’s injury rules almost certainly rules him out of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, though he will travel to San Antonio to be around his would-be teammates regardless. After that? It’s on to Georgia, and some serious recovery efforts.