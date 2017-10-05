Five-star hoops prospect Nassir Little chooses North Carolina amid alleged ties to FBI recruiting probe

Nassir Little, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, has committed to play at North Carolina.

A 6-7, 205-pound small forward, is ranked No. 9 overall in the class, according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings. He chose the Tar Heels over Arizona, Duke, Miami and Georgia Tech.

Little made his announcement with a video in Twitter.

Little’s announcement that he will attend UNC comes a week after media outlets reported that he was one of the basketball prospects involved in a pay-for-play scandal.

Little’s AAU team, 1 Family, released a statement last Thursday denying allegations that Little or his family asked for or were offered money in exchange for his college commitment.

Jonathan Brad Augustine of 1 Family was charged last week for his alleged involvement, and the Miami Herald reported that same day that Little, though not specifically named, was likely one of the players mentioned in the indictment.

Also last week, the Arizona Daily Star reported that there is a reference in a federal complaint that Arizona may have offered Little $150,000 to play for the Wildcats instead of Miami.

Neither Little nor his family have been officially implicated in any manner, as the allegations cannot be fully substantiated with both player and school names redacted.

Now, Little is in the fold for Roy Williams’ Tar Heels, the top-rated class this far according to 247Sports. Little joins five-star guard Coby White and four-star small forward Rechon Black as UNC commits.