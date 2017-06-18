USA Today Sports

Five-star Jaiden Woodbey's commitment status: Ohio State and Army Bowl

Frustrated by social media reports that said he was considering Oklahoma and USC despite being an Ohio State commit, five-star defensive back Jaiden Woodbey tweeted this:

His stated Twitter hiatus didn’t last long as he posted on social media on Saturday that he will be playing in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Woodbey, from St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) also had an invitation to the Under Armour All-America Game.

Woodbey is ranked as the No. 3 safety, No. 4 prospect in California and No. 31 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

 

