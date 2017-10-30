Five-star OG Jamaree Salyer honored with U.S. Army All-American jersey

Pace Academy (Atlanta) guard Jamaree Salyer is a 6-foot-4, 340-pound locomotive of an offensive guard who demolishes defensive fronts throwing opposing players around and opening holes for his running backs to maneuver through on a weekly basis.

But on Monday, Salyer was less ferocious and friendlier as the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his honorary jersey.

The U.S Army All-American Bowl is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.

“This feels great,” Salyer said. “It’s obviously something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time. I have uncles who are veterans and so it hits closer to home for me to be a part of this game.”

Salyer, a five-star recruit, is the top ranked offensive guard in the country and No. 7 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite.

Now the only thing left for Salyer is to let everyone know where he’ll attend college after recently cutting his list to Clemson and Georgia.

Salyer will decide on Dec. 15 at Pace Academy.

“I want to commit and sign at the same time,” Salyer said. “I’ve seen so many times where guys commit early and they get pressured from other schools and flip commitments. I want to decide and get ready to play for the school I pick.”

