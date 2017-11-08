Five-star Ohio State RB commit Jaelen Gill receives Army All-American jersey

Westerville (Ohio) South running back Jaelen Gill received his U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey at his school Wednesday as part of the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance.

Gill, a 6-1, 182-pound five-star and Ohio State commit, is ranked as the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country and the No. 2 recruit in Ohio according to the 247 Sports Composite.

He has been committed to the Buckeyes since last March.

The U.S. Army All American Bowl presented by American Family Insurance is scheduled for Jan. 6 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and will be televised live on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.