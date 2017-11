Cade Mays, one of the top offensive linemen in the country, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he has decommitted from Tennessee.

“I keep my eyes always on the Lord. With Him at my right hand, I will not be shaken.” Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ANvoIpP1Bf — Cade Mays (@_mayc2) November 7, 2017

The Knoxville Catholic star will visit Ohio State this weekend, and he has recently tweeted about visits with Georgia and Clemson.

Mays’ father played for Tennessee.