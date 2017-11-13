Five-star PG Darius Garland commits to Vanderbilt

Brentwood Academy senior Darius Garland has committed to play basketball at Vanderbilt, the star point guard announced on Monday.

Garland, a five-star prospect and the nation’s No. 3 point guard according to 247Sports composite rankings, chose the Commodores over finalists Indiana, Kentucky and UCLA.

A four-year starter and two-time Tennessean Player of the Year, Garland received offers from virtually every major Division I program in the country before releasing his list of six finalists in July.

He took official visits to Indiana, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and UCLA last month.

Garland, a two-time Mr. Basketball award recipient, averaged 23.4 points, 3.9 rounds and 2.1 steals per game a season ago, helping lead Brentwood Academy to a 30-2 record and a third consecutive TSSAA Division II-AA state title.

As a sophomore, the 6-foot-2 Garland averaged 18.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the state champion Eagles.

