Five-star PG Jahvon Quinerly commits to Arizona

The pregame warmup lines at Arizona are about to get a major upgrade in the style points department; Jahvon Quinerly, one of the founding fathers of the famed Jelly Fam movement, committed to the Wildcats over Villanova Tuesday night during halftime of the Stephen Curry All Star Game.

“Bear Down!” Quinerly said live on ESPNU. “Arizona is big time. Being able to play for (Sean Miller) is big and hopefully we’ll get a lot of wins.”

Quinerly, a rising senior point guard at Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.), gives the Wildcats a bulldog of a floor general who has wizardry skills with the ball, a steady jump shot and, most importantly, an innate ability to make his teammates better.

Two summers ago, Quinerly and his friends and fellow elite hoopers Isaiah Washington and Ja’Quaye James coined the phrase “Jelly Fam” for their flashy flick of the wrist on finger rolls.

Today it’s a social media phenomenon.

This summer, Quinerly, a five-star recruit who is ranked No. 16 overall in the ESPN 100, averaged 18.8 points and four assists a game for Sports U (N.J.) on the Under Armour Association. He posted 20 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals for Hudson Catholic in route to being named New Jersey’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Quinerly is the Wildcats’ third commitment from the 2018 class, joining Crespi Carmelite (Encino, Calif.) point guard Brandon Williams and Crossroads School (Santa Monica, Calif.) forward Shareef O’Neal.

