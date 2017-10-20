Five-star PG Jahvon Quinerly decommits from Arizona three weeks after NCAA scandal

Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) point guard Jahvon Quinerly has officially decommitted from Arizona.

Late Thursday night, Quinerly, a five-star point guard who is ranked No. 23 overall in the ESPN 100, announced via Twitter that he and his family decided that it was in his “best interest to retract my verbal commitment from the University of Arizona.”

Earlier this month Quinerly told ESPN that he hired a lawyer after the FBI’s probe into college basketball, which included Arizona and several other schools.

Quinerly was recruited by Arizona assistant Emanuel ‘Book’ Richardson, one of the four assistant coaches arrested in the scandal.

Indictment papers allege Richardson bribed “Player-5” with $15,000 and that said player verbally committed to Arizona “on or about August 9, 2017.”

Quinerly committed to Arizona on Aug. 8.

Last season, Quinerly averaged 20.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals per game for the Hudson Catholic.

