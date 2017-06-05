Motivation Monday: Five-star PG Jahvon Quinerly dishes on what fuels his fire

It’s the voice in your head that that tells you to push through past seemingly impossible fatigue on the gridiron. It’s the thought that keeps your motor running at a supreme level on the hardwood.

It’s getting your parents that new house, it’s retiring your grandmother, it’s, simply, never wanting to be picked last again.

Motivating factors in sports range from the simple to the simply inconceivable; but they’re all necessary factors in the production of elite talent.

Every Monday we’ll catch up with elite athletes on all levels and get them to dish on the single most powerful motivating factor that’s gotten them to where they are now.

Today we caught up with Hudson Catholic’s (Jersey City, N.J.) Jahvon Quinerly, a five-star point guard who is ranked No. 21 overall in the ESPN 60.

The greatest motivating factor that’s gotten me to where I am today is… “My younger brothers. They’re always supporting me 100 percent and just seeing them following in my footsteps and watching my every move makes me want to be a better player and person every day.”

Here are the fruits of Jahvon Quinerly motivation.

