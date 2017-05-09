Five-star PG Trae Young is honored by the #TraeYoungChallenge

Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young has, arguably, the deadliest, most efficient jump shot in the country, evident of his 42.6 points per game average this season.

At times the game came so easy to Young that he turned up the degree of difficulty just to keep his skills sharp and make himself even more unguardable, evident of his famous Stephen Curry-inspired between-the-legs/behind-the-back pull-up three-ball.

“I saw Steph do it in a 1-on-1 drill and thought it would be cool to do it in a game,” said Young, an Oklahoma signee. “So I practiced it and perfected it. It’s just something to add a little flair during the game.”

Now, Young’s famous three-ball has become the latest social media craze called #TraeYoungChallenge.

“It’s really cool that people all around the world have taken notice on that level and are posting videos,” said Young, who added that he’s successfully executed the move five times during games this past season. “I love it! There are some talented shooters out there; I just love watching the videos that everyone’s posting. I try and comment on all of them. Just to see something I did take on a life of its own like that is crazy. That’s a blessing. I hope they keep it going.”

Here are a few of the best entries for #TraeYoungChallenge:

Thought I'd put a lil twist on the #TraeYoungChallenge with a lil but if jelly at the end but next time I'm coming from half😈 @TheTraeYoung pic.twitter.com/YCyJ7Ug22k — #1 Source For Heat (@ChickenWrapsOSN) May 7, 2017

