The fallout has begun.

Just hours after it was announced that Louisville coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich would be losing their jobs, the Cardinals top commit in the class of 2018 announced he was re-opening his recruitment.

MORE: FBI investigation into college basketball already having a recruiting impact | Brian Bowen goes from Super 25 national champion to center of scandal

Louisville Courier-Journal reporter Jeff Greer spoke with Simons’ mother: