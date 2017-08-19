Five-star QB Justin Fields gets season started with 6 total TDs in Harrison (Ga.) rout

Justin Fields is the top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the nation, and he isn’t wasting any time in showing the nation why.

Justin Fields with the 50 yard to run. First drive of season. pic.twitter.com/esFl8wO4yg — Proche (@paulroche1) August 18, 2017

Fields opened the season for Harrison (Ga.) High by having a hand in all six touchdowns for the Hoyas, who raced to a 44-14 rout of visiting East Paulding. The former Penn State commit started by running 50 yards for his squad’s first touchdown of the season, then passed for a pair — both to senior wide receiver Steven Peterson — before the end of the first quarter as Harrison built a 21-0 lead.

East Paulding forces punt. Hoyas force TO. Justin Fields rings the bells to WR Steven Peterson again. Hoyas up 21-0. Still 1Q. pic.twitter.com/XYZRCoNZRj — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) August 19, 2017

The second quarter saw the Hoyas slow their pace a bit, though the defense remained stiff. Fields completed a third touchdown pass, this time to senior wide out Dawson Brown, as Harrison headed to halftime with a 28-0 lead, all generated by Fields.

Fields started the third quarter with a touchdown run, then finished with a third touchdown pass of the game to Peterson as Harrison’s lead ballooned to 42-7.

That was more than enough offense for the Hoyas, whose defense yielded a second touchdown but atoned by adding a safety for the only points of the fourth to cap the season-opening win.

Apparently Fields had some motivation from the opposing East fans during the game which spurred him on, not that he needed it:

@justnfields I literally told our student section to chill after chanting "Justin who?" And I was right 😂 ran it in for a TD after — Alex (@alex_garciaa1) August 19, 2017

Yes, this was the first game of the season to count, but it wasn’t Fields’ first big performance, either. His scrimmage appearance a week earlier was pretty impressive, too: