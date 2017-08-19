Five-star QB Justin Fields gets season started with 6 total TDs in Harrison (Ga.) rout

Justin Fields is the top dual-threat quarterback prospect in the nation, and he isn’t wasting any time in showing the nation why.
Fields opened the season for Harrison (Ga.) High by having a hand in all six touchdowns for the Hoyas, who raced to a 44-14 rout of visiting East Paulding. The former Penn State commit started by running 50 yards for his squad’s first touchdown of the season, then passed for a pair — both to senior wide receiver Steven Peterson — before the end of the first quarter as Harrison built a 21-0 lead.
The second quarter saw the Hoyas slow their pace a bit, though the defense remained stiff. Fields completed a third touchdown pass, this time to senior wide out Dawson Brown, as Harrison headed to halftime with a 28-0 lead, all generated by Fields.
Fields started the third quarter with a touchdown run, then finished with a third touchdown pass of the game to Peterson as Harrison’s lead ballooned to 42-7.
That was more than enough offense for the Hoyas, whose defense yielded a second touchdown but atoned by adding a safety for the only points of the fourth to cap the season-opening win.
Apparently Fields had some motivation from the opposing East fans during the game which spurred him on, not that he needed it:
Yes, this was the first game of the season to count, but it wasn’t Fields’ first big performance, either. His scrimmage appearance a week earlier was pretty impressive, too: