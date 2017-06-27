Five-star RB Zamir White commits to Georgia

In the end, it came down to where Zamir White felt most comfortable.

The five-star running back from Laurinburg, N.C. power Scotland County, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound ball of speed and explosiveness, decided that his talents were best suited for life in Athens rather than any of the nation’s other top programs. That includes the likes of Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and North Carolina, his other finalists.

White made his announcement at Scotland County in front of an assembled group of fans and media, wearing a tuxedo jacket black shirt and tie, and chain. He offered almost no comments about the decision before picking up the Georgia cap and wearing it, and declined to speak to the media or anyone else after the event.

No bulldog puppies. Just a hat and a smile. #1 tailback in America, Zamir White, commits to play football at #UGA. pic.twitter.com/iISHlh2CKF — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) June 27, 2017

The nation’s top running back and top prospect in North Carolina, White is ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in 247 Sports’ Top 247. He’s a dynamic addition to a Georgia recruiting class that badly needed a boost. The U.S. Army All-America recruit should be a contender to get on the field right away, whether as a starter or a change of pace back. White has previously noted that he tries to model his game off former Bulldogs star Todd Gurley, which makes his pick of the Bulldogs particularly intriguing.

Now White gets to focus on his senior season ahead, not to mention a busy summer full of Nike’s The Opening Finals and preparations for a run at the North Carolina state crown.

He may not have been surprised, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart was still excited about White’s commitment: