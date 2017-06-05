Five-star safety B.J. Foster picks Texas as Tom Herman's class surges

The Texas Longhorns’ football recruiting efforts aren’t just rolling. They’re rolling down the hill and demolishing everything in their path.

The latest addition to Texas head coach Tom Herman’s first full class in Austin in five-star safety BJ Foster, the nation’s top-ranked safety and the No. 2 overall prospect in the state of Texas. The Angleton native joins a host of four-star pleges to Texas’ class, including four-star safety and LSU flip Caden Stearns.

Foster picked the Longhorns in a commitment ceremony at Angleton out of a final five schools including Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and TCU. Yet “experts” at 247 Sports all unanimously predicted that the Longhorns and Herman would eventually wind up with Foster, and they were correct. There were other hints along the way, of course.

As for Foster’s talent, it’s undeniable. The teen has been called Kam Chancellor 2.0 and could be an instant impact player in Austin. It’s not hard to see why:

Now questions will shift to whether Foster can bring other top recruits along with him, particularly in the loaded Houston area. If he can, Herman’s class could rise higher than even the No. 3 national ranking it holds on 247 Sports after Foster’s commitment.