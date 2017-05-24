Five-star SG M.J. Walker is off the board to Florida State

Jonesboro (Jonesboro, Ga.) shooting guard M.J. Walker, 1 of the last 3 top 50 recruits still left on the undecided board, took his name down Wednesday morning picking Florida State over UCLA, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Ohio State.

Walker, who is ranked No. 25 overall, averaged 27.8 points and 6.5 rebounds a game this past season and was subsequently named to the McDonald’s All American Game and Nike Hoop Summit.

The NCAA’s Late Signing Period ended on May 17, which means Walker will likely sign a financial aid agreement with the Seminoles.

Walker is Florida State’s sixth pledge from the 2017 class joining Greenforest (Decatur, Ga.) center Ike Oblagu, Winter Park (Winter Park, Fla.) forward Wyatt Wilkes, St. Andrews (Boca Raton, Fla.) wing Anthony Polte, Dillard (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) forward RaiQuan Gray and Sunrise Christian (Bel Air, Kan.) shooting guard Bryan Trimble Jr.

