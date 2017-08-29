Five-star SG Romeo Langford narrows list to seven, including a surprise contender

New Albany (Ind.) five-star basketball recruit Romeo Langford narrowed his list to seven schools this week.

Indiana, Louisville, Kentucky, UCLA, North Carolina, Kansas and Vanderbilt made the cut, the class of 2018 shooting guard’s father Tim Langford told the Courier-Journal via text message.

Langford is the nation’s No. 5 overall high school senior, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He guided New Albany High to a state title as a sophomore and could break the Indiana state scoring record (held by Damon Bailey, with 3,134 points, since 1990). New Albany would need another deep run in the state playoffs and Langford would have to put up roughly 37 points a game.

In June, Langford said he was still getting to know Archie Miller and the Indiana coaching staff.

“I want to be able to go on an unofficial visit and get to know the new coaching staff,” Langford said. “I want to get up there and just see practice once or twice. I’ve seen it before when Coach (Tom) Crean was there, so that’s the main thing.”

North Carolina coach Roy Williams visited New Albany High in April just days after the Tar Heels won the national title.

“I like the way North Carolina plays,” Langford said. “They play fast and get the ball up the court and shoot. I like Coach Williams and his coaching staff. He came to visit me three days after they won the national championship.”

Langford said Louisville’s NCAA sanctions will not factor into his final decision.

“Everybody should have known they were going to get in trouble,” he said. “It was nothing new to me.”

Langford played for Kentucky coach John Calipari for Team USA at the U-19 World Championships in July.

“He’s just special,” Calipari said about Langford during USA training camp in June. “This kid is a special – never says anything. I’m just trying to get him to smile, like, and he’ll do that every now and then.”

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew has impressed Langford enough for the Commodores’ inclusion on the list.

“I like the coaching staff and what they’re doing with the program right now,” Langford said. “I like it. Everything Coach Drew does, playing style, the workouts, everything basically, is to get you prepared for the NBA.”