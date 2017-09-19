Five-star tackle Brey Walker says U.S. Army All-American jersey is his greatest accomplishment

West Moore (Oklahoma City, Okla.) offensive tackle Brey Walker wasn’t sure that he’d ever surpass the feeling he felt when he squatted 605 pounds earlier this season.

“That’s a big rush,” Walker said. “Just having that much weight on your shoulders is crazy; so to squat it is a great feeling.”

Still, his weight room “beast mode” didn’t compare to how accomplished he felt Tuesday afternoon when the Army All-American Selection Tour Presented by American Family Insurance dropped by his school to present him his honorary jersey for the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which will kick off Saturday, January 6 in San Antonio at noon E.T. on NBC.

“This is definitely the best feeling I’ve ever had and the biggest accomplishment I’ve ever had,” said Walker, who is ranked No. 18 overall in the 247 Sports Composite. “They don’t just give this jersey to anybody so to be able to play in a game like this is a great feeling.”

This season, Walker has anchored the Jaguars offensive line racking up 16 pancake blocks in route to a 3-0 start.

”We’re playing pretty well, but this is something that will only make me want to go harder,” said Walker, who is committed to Oklahoma. “It’s exciting to have the game to look forward to and to know that I’ll be wearing that jersey. It’s gonna be fun.”

