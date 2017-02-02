Five-star Teradja Mitchell announces finalists with his birthday cake

The unique announcements are not just for commitments.
Teradja Mitchell, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, announced his final 11 schools with a birthday cake. The cake had the logos of the 11 finalists: Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State as seen in the tweet below.
Mitchell, from Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker, No. 2 player in Virginia and No. 27 player overall in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class. He has 31 reported offers.