Five-star Teradja Mitchell announces finalists with his birthday cake

The unique announcements are not just for commitments.

Teradja Mitchell, a five-star recruit in the Class of 2018, announced his final 11 schools with a birthday cake. The cake had the logos of the 11 finalists: Florida, Penn State, USC, LSU, Clemson, Georgia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Ohio State, and Florida State as seen in the tweet below.

T O P 1 1 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/QXqBzXEOub — Teradja Mitchell ™ (@WhosThatNumber7) February 2, 2017

Mitchell, from Bishop Sullivan Catholic (Virginia Beach, Va.) is ranked as the No. 1 inside linebacker, No. 2 player in Virginia and No. 27 player overall in the 247Sports Composite for the 2018 class. He has 31 reported offers.